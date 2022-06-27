Main content

Scope Physical Education and Pedagogy seeks to provide a forum for high-quality research which contributes critical and innovative insights into physical education and pedagogy. The specialty section is committed to addressing contemporary educational issues and practices across a broad range of health, sport and physical cultural contexts. The specialty section considers paper which investigates how pedagogical practices in these educational sites are shaped by broader political, economic, socio-cultural, discursive, affective, material and technological dimensions.



Education and pedagogy is interpreted in a broad sense to include the intersection between formal institutional learning and informal learning. This includes, but not limited to, contexts and practices such as schooling/education, families, coaching, sport and leisure clubs and a broad range of physical practices and activities such as dance, martial arts, fitness. We welcome papers which focus on the educative forces of media, communities, technological and other social sites.



We welcome papers from different social science disciplines and methodological approaches, including interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary research. We encourage contributions addressing to core problems in physical education and pedagogy related to learners experiences, issues of social inclusion and equity and policy and practice. The specialty section has a strong commitment to developing public pedagogies and knowledge in the interests of critical public intervention. Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sports Act. Living

Abbreviation fspor

Electronic ISSN 2624-9367

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 0.7 CiteScore

Submission Physical Education and Pedagogy welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Physical Education and Pedagogy, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.