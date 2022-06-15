Scope

The Physical Education and Pedagogy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on physical education and pedagogical practices across diverse sport, health, and physical cultural contexts.

Led by Prof. Dean Alan Dudley from Macquarie School of Education and the Performance and Expertise Research Centre at Macquarie University, Australia, the Physical Education and Pedagogy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of education and pedagogy, which connect formal institutional learning and informal learning experiences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affective, material, and technological dimensions of pedagogical practices

coaching, sport, and leisure clubs

dance, martial arts, and fitness activities

educative forces of media, communities, and other social sites

families and informal learning contexts

issues of social inclusion, equity, policy, and practice

learners' experiences in physical education and pedagogy

schooling and education

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of physical education, pedagogy, and their broader influences on contemporary educational issues and practices.

In particular, this section considers paper which investigates how pedagogical practices in these educational sites are shaped by broader political, economic, socio-cultural, discursive, affective, material and technological dimensions in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Physical Education and Pedagogy section does not consider submissions that lack relevance to physical education, pedagogical practices, or the development of skills and knowledge within the context of physical activity and sports. Studies that primarily focus on unrelated disciplines or do not contribute to the understanding of physical education and pedagogy, as well as those that do not support or advance social inclusion, equity, and informal learning experiences in relation to good health and well-being, quality education, and reduced inequalities, will be deemed unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of education and pedagogy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.