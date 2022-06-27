selcuk akpinar
Nevsehir University
Nevsehir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Nevsehir University
Nevsehir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Örebro University
Örebro, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Federal University of Santa Catarina
Florianopolis, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of Limerick
Limerick, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of Hawaii
Honolulu, United States
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Department of Exercise, Human and Health Sciences, Foro Italico University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
School of Education, College of Arts, Celtic Studies & Social Sciences, University College Cork
Cork, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of Idaho
Moscow, United States
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
College of Health, Massey University
Palmerston North, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of Chichester
Chichester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Faculty of Sports, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of Evora
Évora, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of Montenegro
Podgorica, Montenegro
Community Reviewer
Physical Education and Pedagogy