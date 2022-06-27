dean alan dudley
School of Human Movement and Nutrition Science University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
St Mary's University, Twickenham
Twickenham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Department of Teaching of Physical Education, Arts and Music, University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of Beira Interior
Covilhã, Portugal
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Leeds Beckett University
Leeds, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Brock University
St. Catharines, Canada
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Shanghai University of Sport
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Faculty for Sport and Physical Education, University of Montenegro
Niksic, Montenegro
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Department of Didactics of Languages, Arts and Sport, Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Malaga
Málaga, Spain
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
The University of Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
Faculty of Humanities and Education Sciences, University of Jaén
Jaen, Spain
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy
School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University
Loughborough, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Physical Education and Pedagogy