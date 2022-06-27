Main content

Scope Sport, Leisure, Tourism and Events aims to showcase high-quality research that bridges the social sciences, humanities, business and sport sciences. Our aim is to present innovative research that brings together diverse disciplinary approaches and subject areas, highlighting the value of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary work within the areas of sport, leisure and tourism.



We aim to consider historical, social, cultural, political, geographical and economics of sport, leisure and tourism in, and for, communities, cities and countries. We particularly welcome papers that engage with innovative methodologies, and both applied and critical studies that interrogate policy, governance, development, and management in aspects of sport, leisure and tourism. Ultimately, we seek to catalyze new ideas and approaches to research in sport, leisure, and tourism that have the potential to shift paradigms. The section will consider research defined as empirical, theoretical, strategic, applied, or policy-focused as having equal standing.



Examples of the kind of work we would like to attract include: Adventure and Lifestyle Tourism

Cultural Tourism

Gender and Intersectionality studies

Issues of age, class, disability, ethnicity and inequality

Media analysis of Sport, Leisure, Tourism and Events

Sport, Leisure and Festival Events

Sport and Cultural Mega-Events, Legacy and Impact

Migration, Refugees and Identity in Sport, Culture and Tourism

Olympic Studies (Cultural Olympiads)

Outdoor Life in Leisure and Tourism

Parasport, Disability Sport, Leisure and Tourism and Accessibility

Participation and Consumption of Sport, Leisure, Tourism and Events

Sport, Leisure, Tourism and Events as Areas of Soft Power and Diplomacy

Sport, Leisure, Tourism and Events Policy

Sport, Leisure, Tourism and Events in Urban and Rural Contexts Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sports Act. Living

Abbreviation fspor

Electronic ISSN 2624-9367

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 0.7 CiteScore

Submission Sport, Leisure, Tourism, and Events welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Sport, Leisure, Tourism, and Events, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

