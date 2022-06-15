Scope

The Sport, Leisure, Tourism, and Events section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches within the areas of sport, leisure and tourism.

Led by Dr. Gayle McPherson from the University of the West of Scotland and Dr. Laura Misener from Western University, the Sport, Leisure, Tourism, and Events section welcomes submissions in various domains of these fields, which connect the social sciences, humanities, business and sport sciences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adventure and lifestyle tourism

cultural tourism

gender and intersectionality studies

issues of age, class, disability, ethnicity, and inequality

media analysis of sport, leisure, tourism, and events

sport, leisure, and festival events

sport and cultural mega-events, legacy, and impact

migration, refugees, and identity in sport, culture, and tourism

Olympic studies (cultural Olympiads)

outdoor life in leisure and tourism

parasport, disability sport, leisure and tourism, and accessibility

participation and consumption of sport, leisure, tourism, and events

sport, leisure, tourism, and events as areas of soft power and diplomacy

sport, leisure, tourism, and events policy

sport, leisure, tourism, and events in urban and rural contexts

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of sport, leisure, tourism, and events, including historical, social, cultural, political, geographical, and economic perspectives.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions engage with innovative methodologies, and both applied and critical studies that interrogate policy, governance, development, and management in aspects of sport, leisure and tourism, in line with the SDGs 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 17.

The Sport, Leisure, Tourism, and Events section does not consider submissions that lack a fundamental basis in the core themes of sport, leisure, tourism, or events. Studies focusing on unrelated disciplines, such as clinical medicine or engineering, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of these fields to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.