Scope

The Sports Politics, Policy and Law section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the examination of political, regulatory, and legal aspects of sports and their wide-ranging implications.

Led by Dr. Simon Darnell from the University of Toronto, the Sports Politics, Policy and Law section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sports policy studies, which connect diverse perspectives and contribute to a broader understanding of the legal and policy processes and outcomes of sports in contemporary political contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

funding priorities in sport

government sports policy, both national and regional

human rights in sport (for children, workers, trans athletes, etc.)

legal protection for athletes

policies developed or adopted by sports governing bodies, both international and domestic

political implications of hosting sports events

sport and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

sports and geo-politics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the political, legal, and policy aspects of sports and their broader implications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the funding priorities in sport, government sports policy, human rights in sport, legal protection for athletes, policies developed by sports governing bodies, political implications of hosting sports events, sport and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and sports and geo-politics (SDGs 3, 5, 8, 10, 16, and 17).

Reports dealing with biological or psychological aspects of sport, as well as historical or sociological analyses do not fall within the section scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sports policy studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.