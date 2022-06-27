Scope

Sport Science, Technology and Engineering is a multi-disciplinary section which aims at publishing original and high-quality research to translate sport science into practice through the use of technology and engineering design. Research in sport science is continuously evolving through the need for ever-deepening understanding of physiology, biomechanics and anatomy. In parallel, engineering and technology are providing new tools for wearable monitoring and computing, internet of thing, computer vision, virtual reality, signal processing, machine learning, design of smart materials, fluid dynamics, biomechanical modelling and biotechnology. Progress in sport performance evaluation and feedback, energy expenditure estimation, smart equipment design, health monitoring and ensuring safety, could not have been possible without synergy between sport science and engineering disciplines. The full potential of the application of engineering tools to sport science, however, remains untapped.

This section aims to bridge this gap by targeting research papers where wearables, sensors, materials, biomechanical modelling, advanced time series analysis, machine learning, data mining and information communication technology are devised to meet sport science challenges. We especially welcome contributions where engineering design and technology are used not only to measure and improve performance but also to promote activity and exercise while maintaining human health and safety. We also encourage submissions where new, innovative technologies are identified and critically validated through the assessment of accuracy, reliability, usability and practical relevance in sport.

The section welcomes submissions including, but not limited to, these major areas:

· Inertial sensors, wearable technology, IoT, new and non-invasive measurement

· Camera-based motion capture and computer vision

· Smart materials and equipment

· Multi-sensor motion-data fusion

· Score monitoring and measuring systems

· Seamless interaction and pervasive computing

· Digital coaching, smart exercise and virtual reality

· Sports prosthetics, rehabilitation and assistive devices

· Monitoring systems for load, fatigue, impact

· Assessment of kinematics, dynamics, energy and power

· Technology for injury prevention and detecting overuse injury

· Activity classification, sport technique analysis and performance characterisation

· Sports analytics