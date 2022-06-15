Scope

The Sports Science, Technology and Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of sports science with technology and engineering for practical applications.

Led by Dr. Kamiar Aminian from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, the Sports Science, Technology and Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of sports science and engineering, which aim to enhance the understanding and application of technology in sports and exercise.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

activity classification, sport technique analysis, and performance characterization

assessment of kinematics, dynamics, energy, and power

camera-based motion capture and computer vision

digital coaching, smart exercise, and virtual reality

inertial sensors, wearable technology, IoT, and non-invasive measurement

monitoring systems for load, fatigue, and impact

multi-sensor motion-data fusion

smart materials and equipment

sports analytics

sports prosthetics, rehabilitation, and assistive devices

technology for injury prevention and detecting overuse injury

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of technology and engineering in sports science, with a focus on improving performance, promoting activity and exercise, and ensuring human health and safety.

In particular, the section aims to bridge this gap by targeting research papers where wearables, sensors, materials, biomechanical modelling, advanced time series analysis, machine learning, data mining and information communication technology are devised to meet sport science challenges. We especially welcome contributions where engineering design and technology are used not only to measure and improve performance but also to promote activity and exercise while maintaining human health and safety, in line with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Sports Science, Technology and Engineering section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on artificial neural networks or isolated statistical findings without a strong connection to sports science, technology, or engineering. Additionally, research on general exercise, uptake, and balance without a foundation in the section's scope is outside the purview of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sports science and engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.