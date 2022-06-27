Main content

Scope The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports seeks to provide an outlet for new and interesting studies on the history, culture and sociology of sport and physical activity. We are particularly interested in original work that bridges the disciplinary boundaries between the humanities, social sciences and sport sciences in its focus upon sport, physical activity and embodiment. Our objective is to publish ground-breaking and innovative work in social and cultural theory on the history and sociology of sport and physical culture. We seek collections that are timely and innovative as well as studies interesting to both the research and practitioner community. Examples of the kind of original work we would like to attract include: The history and the sociology of sport and exercise science

Post-colonial studies in sport and physical culture

Transforming the Olympics of the 21st century

Addressing health, wealth and injury in sporting competition

Studies of performative body spaces in sport, dance and physical culture

Shifting trajectories of sport and nationalism

Gender, feminisms and ‘me too’ in sport and physical activity

Interdisciplinary approaches to performance enhancement in sport and body building

Collisions and collusions among movement sciences, physical therapy and medicine

Nature and the environment in sporting spaces and places

Fashion, sexuality and sporting culture

Emerging inequalities, social class and sport

Racial discrimination in sport

Sporting culture and consumption

The shifting world of youth, sport and injury

Moving and falling: age, sport and physical activity Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

