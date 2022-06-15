Scope

The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the historical, cultural, and sociological aspects of sports and physical activities.

Led by Dr. Fabien Ohl from Université de Lausanne and Dr. Pirkko Markula from University of Alberta, the History, Culture and Sociology of Sports section welcomes submissions in various domains of sports studies, which connect interdisciplinary perspectives between humanities, social sciences, and sport sciences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

addressing health, wealth, and injury in sporting competition

collisions and collusions among movement sciences, physical therapy, and medicine

emerging inequalities, social class, and sport

fashion, sexuality, and sporting culture

gender, feminisms, and 'me too' in sport and physical activity

interdisciplinary approaches to performance enhancement in sport and bodybuilding

moving and falling: age, sport, and physical activity

nature and the environment in sporting spaces and places

post-colonial studies in sport and physical culture

racial discrimination in sport

shifting trajectories of sport and nationalism

sporting culture and consumption

studies of performative body spaces in sport, dance, and physical culture

the history and sociology of sport and exercise science

the shifting world of youth, sport, and injury

transforming the Olympics of the 21st century

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge to bridge the disciplinary boundaries between the humanities, social sciences and sport sciences in its focus upon sport, physical activity and embodiment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the historical, cultural, and sociological aspects of sports and physical activities, addressing health, wealth, and injury in sporting competition, emerging inequalities, social class, and sport, gender, feminisms, and 'me too' in sport and physical activity, racial discrimination in sport, and transforming the Olympics of the 21st century (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports section does not consider articles that solely focus on individual athletes' performance or employability skills without a broader historical, cultural, or sociological context. Additionally, studies that only analyze public opinion or player behavior without a connection to the section's core themes are outside the scope of this section. However, specific events such as the Olympic Games may be considered if they are discussed within a broader historical, cultural, or sociological context and align with the section's mission and goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sports studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.