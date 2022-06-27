pirkko markula
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Sheffield Hallam University
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Humboldt University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Norwegian School of Sport Sciences
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Univeristy of Peloponnese
Sparti, Greece
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
University of South-Eastern Norway (USN)
Kongsberg, Norway
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
State University of Maringá
Maringá, Brazil
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Florida State University
Tallahassee, United States
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Kent State University
Kent, United States
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
Victoria University, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
University of Tübingen
Tübingen, Germany
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
The History, Culture and Sociology of Sports