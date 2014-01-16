Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Bielefeld University

Frontiers forms open access publishing agreement with Bielefeld University

Bielefeld University will be covering Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated to Bielefeld University, who wish to publish in any of the Frontiers journals.

A 10% pre-payment discount will be applied to the net price which would otherwise be payable for publication, in other words after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

For information on  the University’s Open Access policy, guidelines, funding requirements and application form, visit Open Access at Bielefeld University or contact oa.ub@uni-bielefeld.de

Related Content