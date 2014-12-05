Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Ruhr-Universitaet Bochum

We are delighted to inform you that Ruhr-Universitaet Bochum holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers

Ruhr-Universitaet Bochum will in most cases be covering Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any of the Frontiers journals.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Ruhr – University Bochum’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Ruhr University Bochum, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Ruhr University Bochum library upon acceptance.

For further information, requirements and whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access at Ruhr-Universitaet Bochum or contact oa@ruhr-uni-bochum.de