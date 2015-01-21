Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Bristol

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Bristol holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

For corresponding authors affiliated with the University, if you are funded by one of the UK Research Councils (UKRI) or the Charities Open Access Fund (COAF) then your article processing charge may be covered by the University of Bristol. For further information, requirements and whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access at the University of Bristol or contact the library at open-access@bristol.ac.uk