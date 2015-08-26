Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers articles now integrated with FundRef and CrossMark

At Frontiers, we are always looking for new ways to enhance our published articles to make them useful for researchers and scientists. This goes beyond simply publishing the latest research in our 54 journals that span across over 400 disciplines.

Each year thousands of research papers are published in the many journals from publishers around the world. Keeping up with the most recent information available is challenging, which is why we have been working with CrossRef to integrate two of their services into our platform.

Beginning this month, Frontiers articles will now include CrossMark and FundRef data when applicable. CrossMark lets people know whether or not they are reading the most recent version of a document. You’ll find the CrossMark logo appearing on all Frontiers articles published after August 24.

By clicking on the CrossMark logo located at the top of the article, you’ll discover if there is an update to the article you are reading or if you are reading the most recent version.

FundRef also will be integrated into Frontiers articles on August 24, and it will tell you who has funded the research if the funding institution is recognized by FundRef. The logo will appear only on article pages that do have FundRef information available.

Already Frontiers articles include a number of metrics including total views, the number of citations, demographics and a summary of the article’s social media buzz. The integration of FundRef and CrossMark will enhance the article even more to ensure you have the latest research in that field.

