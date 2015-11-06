- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Plant Science articles in October 2015
Most viewed Plant Science articles in October 2015
Ecogeography and utility to plant breeding of the crop wild relatives of sunflower (Helianthus annuus L.)Michael B. Kantar*, Chrystian C. Sosa, Colin K. Khoury, Nora P. Castañeda-Álvarez, Harold A. Achicanoy, Vivian Bernau, Nolan C. Kane, Laura Marek, Gerald Seiler and Loren Rieseberg
Landscape genomics reveal signatures of local adaptation in barley (Hordeum vulgare L.)Tiegist D. Abebe, Ali A. Naz* and Jens Léon
Genome-wide analysis of the CaHsp20 gene family in pepper: comprehensive sequence and expression profile analysis under heat stressMeng Guo, Jin-Hong Liu, Jin-Ping Lu, Yu-Fei Zhai, Hu Wang, Zhen-Hui Gong*, Shu-Bin Wang* and Ming-Hui Lu*
Plant-derived SAC domain of PAR-4 (Prostate Apoptosis Response 4) exhibits growth inhibitory effects in prostate cancer cellsShayan Sarkar, Sumeet Jain, Vineeta Rai, Dipak K. Sahoo, Sumita Raha, Sujit Suklabaidya, Shantibhushan Senapati, Vivek M. Rangnekar, Indu B. Maiti* and Nrisingha Dey*
Impact of high temperature stress on floret fertility and individual grain weight of grain sorghum: sensitive stages and thresholds for temperature and durationP. V. V. Prasad*, Maduraimuthu Djanaguiraman, Ramasamy Perumal and Ignacio A. Ciampitti
Genome-wide DNA methylation profiling by modified reduced representation bisulfite sequencing in Brassica rapa suggests that epigenetic modifications play a key role in polyploid genome evolutionXun Chen, Xianhong Ge*, Jing Wang, Chen Tan, Graham J. King and Kede Liu
Overexpression of OsDof12 affects plant architecture in rice (Oryza sativa L.)Qi Wu, Dayong Li, Dejun Li, Xue Liu, Xianfeng Zhao, Xiaobing Li, Shigui Li* and Lihuang Zhu*
Bacterial endophytes from wild maize suppress Fusarium graminearum in modern maize and inhibit mycotoxin accumulationWalaa K. Mousa, Charles Shearer, Victor Limay-Rios, Ting Zhou and Manish N. Raizada*
Seed germination strategies: an evolutionary trajectory independent of vegetative functional traitsGemma L. Hoyle, Kathryn J. Steadman, Roger B. Good, Emma J. McIntosh, Lucy M. E. Galea and Adrienne B. Nicotra*
Transcriptome analysis of Ginkgo biloba kernelsBing He, Yincong Gu, Meng Xu, Jianwen Wang, Fuliang Cao and Li-an Xu*