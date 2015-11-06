Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Plant Science articles in October 2015

Ecogeography and utility to plant breeding of the crop wild relatives of sunflower (Helianthus annuus L.)Michael B. Kantar*, Chrystian C. Sosa, Colin K. Khoury, Nora P. Castañeda-Álvarez, Harold A. Achicanoy, Vivian Bernau, Nolan C. Kane, Laura Marek, Gerald Seiler and Loren Rieseberg

Landscape genomics reveal signatures of local adaptation in barley (Hordeum vulgare L.)Tiegist D. Abebe, Ali A. Naz* and Jens Léon

Genome-wide analysis of the CaHsp20 gene family in pepper: comprehensive sequence and expression profile analysis under heat stressMeng Guo, Jin-Hong Liu, Jin-Ping Lu, Yu-Fei Zhai, Hu Wang, Zhen-Hui Gong*, Shu-Bin Wang* and Ming-Hui Lu*

Plant-derived SAC domain of PAR-4 (Prostate Apoptosis Response 4) exhibits growth inhibitory effects in prostate cancer cellsShayan Sarkar, Sumeet Jain, Vineeta Rai, Dipak K. Sahoo, Sumita Raha, Sujit Suklabaidya, Shantibhushan Senapati, Vivek M. Rangnekar, Indu B. Maiti* and Nrisingha Dey*

Impact of high temperature stress on floret fertility and individual grain weight of grain sorghum: sensitive stages and thresholds for temperature and durationP. V. V. Prasad*, Maduraimuthu Djanaguiraman, Ramasamy Perumal and Ignacio A. Ciampitti

Genome-wide DNA methylation profiling by modified reduced representation bisulfite sequencing in Brassica rapa suggests that epigenetic modifications play a key role in polyploid genome evolutionXun Chen, Xianhong Ge*, Jing Wang, Chen Tan, Graham J. King and Kede Liu

Overexpression of OsDof12 affects plant architecture in rice (Oryza sativa L.)Qi Wu, Dayong Li, Dejun Li, Xue Liu, Xianfeng Zhao, Xiaobing Li, Shigui Li* and Lihuang Zhu*

Bacterial endophytes from wild maize suppress Fusarium graminearum in modern maize and inhibit mycotoxin accumulationWalaa K. Mousa, Charles Shearer, Victor Limay-Rios, Ting Zhou and Manish N. Raizada*

Seed germination strategies: an evolutionary trajectory independent of vegetative functional traitsGemma L. Hoyle, Kathryn J. Steadman, Roger B. Good, Emma J. McIntosh, Lucy M. E. Galea and Adrienne B. Nicotra*

Transcriptome analysis of Ginkgo biloba kernelsBing He, Yincong Gu, Meng Xu, Jianwen Wang, Fuliang Cao and Li-an Xu*

Related Content

Post related info

November 06, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Plant science

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content