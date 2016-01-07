Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Neuroscience articles in December 2015

A Retina Inspired Model for Enhancing Visibility of Hazy ImagesXian-Shi Zhang, Shao-Bing Gao, Chao-Yi Li and Yong-Jie Li*

Learning, Memory, and Executive Function in New MDMA Users: A Two-Year Follow-up StudyDaniel Wagner, Simon Tkotz, Philip Koester, Benjamin Becker, Euphrosyne Gouzoulis-Mayfrank and Joerg Daumann*

Corticomotor Excitability is Increased Following an Acute Bout of Blood Flow Restriction Resistance ExerciseChristopher Roy Brandner, Stuart Warmington* and Dawson John Kidgell

Modulation of Neural Activity in the Temporoparietal Junction with Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation Changes the Role of Beliefs in Moral JudgmentHang Ye, Shu Chen, Daqiang Huang, Haoli Zheng, Yongmin Jia and Jun Luo*

No Significant Effect of Prefrontal tDCS on Working Memory Performance in Older AdultsJonna Nilsson*, Alexander V. Lebedev and Martin Lövdén

Pleasant and Unpleasant Odors Influence Hedonic Evaluations of Human Faces: An Event-Related Potential Study.Stephanie Cook*, Nicholas Fallon, Hazel Wright, Anna Thomas, Timo Giesbrecht, Matt Field and Andrej Stancak

Mirror Neurons in a New World Monkey, Common MarmosetWataru Suzuki*, Taku Banno, Naohisa Miyakawa, Hiroshi Abe, Naokazu Goda and Noritaka Ichinohe*

Reduced Responses of Submucous Neurons from Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patients to a Cocktail Containing Histamine, Serotonin, TNFα and Tryptase (IBS-Cocktail)Daniela Ostertag, Sabine Buhner, Klaus Michel, Christian Pehl, Manfred Kurjak, Manuela Götzberger, Ewert Schulte-Frohlinde, Thomas Frieling, Paul Enck, Josef Phillip and Michael Schemann*

Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation over the Medial Prefrontal Cortex and Left Primary Motor Cortex (mPFC-lPMC) Affects Subjective Beauty but Not UglinessKoyo Nakamura and Hideaki Kawabata*

Altered Hippocampal Neurogenesis and Amygdalar Neuronal Activity in Adult Mice with Repeated Experience of AggressionDmitriy A. Smagin, June-Hee Park, Tatyana V. Michurina, Natalia Peunova, Zachary Glass, Kasim Sayed, Natalia P. Bondar, Irina N. Kovalenko, Natalia N. Kudryavtseva* and Grigori Enikolopov*

January 07, 2016

