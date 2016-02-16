SciComm meet-up in San Francisco March 9

Part of the Frontiers Communication team will be in San Francisco on March 9, and together with swissnex San Francisco, we are hosting a Science Communication Meet-Up at Terroir, one of our favorite wine bars in the city.

Whether you are a journalist who writes about the new discoveries or a scientist trying to let the media and other researchers know that you have just published a new exciting discovery, communicating science can be challenging. Let’s break down the boundaries and get to know each other so we can share information.

WHO YOU’LL MEET:

On March 9, you’ll meet Sandra Hausmann and myself (Michelle Ponto) from Frontiers, an academic publishing company based out Switzerland, and Benjamin Bollmann from swissnex.

Sandra is Frontier’s Business Development Manager. She works out of our San Francisco Bureau and can fill you in on the latest innovations in academic publishing, what type of research Frontiers publishes and some of the interesting Research Topics we are excited about. These topics pool the research of scientists around the world and can cover big issues like Alzheimer’s, Zika virus research, climate change adaption, E.coli tracking, robotics and more. She’s also your go-to person if you are looking for a researcher in your area to interview on a specific topic.

Benjamin is Head of Science Programs & University Affairs at swissnex and a former journalist. He is always scouting for new ideas for interdisciplinary public programs, and interested in meeting other SciComm experts, science journalists, and scientists. You’ll want to talk to Benjamin if you’re interested in connecting with Swiss researchers or universities.

I am Head of Communications at Frontiers. I have been a journalist for years and interview scientists on their work at Frontiers to help get their discoveries out to the world. I used to work in the NorCal area, but now am working out the Frontiers head office in Switzerland — so this is your time to catch me in person. Whether you are a scientist, blogger or journalist, I can give you tips on how to get your work out there and share my insight on science communications.

DETAILS:

Terroir Natural Wine Bar

1116 Folsom St (between 7th and 8th)

San Francisco, CA 94103

Time: 6:30 pm until 9:30 pm

Website: http://terroirsf.com/

RSVP here so we know how big a table to reserve.

We’ll also be giving away a Frontiers Science Communication gift bag to one lucky attendee.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON MARCH 9?

Sandra and I will be around to talk about the latest innovations in academic publishing and communicating between March 8 to March 10.

Email us at michelle.ponto@frontiersin.org or Sandra.hausmann@frontiersin.org if you would like us to do a morning coffee session on one of those days with your lab, science group or writer’s organization — or an evening discussion on March 8.