Most viewed Neurology articles in February 2016

A Prospective Pilot Investigation of Brain Volume, White Matter Hyperintensities, and Hemorrhagic Lesions after Mild Traumatic Brain InjuryMichael Jarrett, Roger Tam, Enedino Hernández-Torres, Nancy Martin, Warren Perera, Yinshan Zhao, Elham Shahinfard, Shiroy Dadachanji, Jack Taunton, David K. B. Li and Alexander Rauscher*

Modeling the Presence of Myelin and Edema in the Brain Based on Multi-Parametric Quantitative MRIMarcel Warntjes*, Maria Engström, Anders Tisell and Peter Lundberg

Autonomic Nervous System Responses to Concussion: Arterial Pulse Contour AnalysisMichael F. La Fountaine*, Michita Toda, Anthony J. Testa and Vicci Hill-Lombardi

Cellular High-Energy Cavitation Trauma – Description of a Novel In Vitro Trauma Model in Three Different Cell TypesYuli Cao, Mårten Risling, Elisabeth Malm, Anders Sondén, Magnus Frödin Bolling and Mattias K. Sköld*

The Effect of Dopaminergic Medication on Beat-Based Auditory Timing in Parkinson’s DiseaseDaniel J. Cameron*, Kristen A. Pickett, Gammon M. Earhart and Jessica A. Grahn

Cerebral Microcirculation during Experimental Normovolaemic AnemiaJudith Bellapart*, Kylie Cuthbertson, Kimble Dunster, Sara Diab, David G. Platts, O. Christopher Raffel, Levon Gabrielian, Adrian Barnett, Jenifer Paratz, Rob Boots and John F. Fraser

The Effect of Age on Improvements in Vestibulo-Ocular Reflexes and Balance Control after Acute Unilateral Peripheral Vestibular LossAlja Scheltinga, Flurin Honegger, Dionne P. H. Timmermans and John H. J. Allum*

Moving in a Moving World: A Review on Vestibular Motion SicknessGiovanni Bertolini* and Dominik Straumann

Peptidylarginine Deiminases as Drug Targets in Neonatal Hypoxic–Ischemic EncephalopathySigrun Lange*

Toward Precision Psychiatry: Statistical Platform for the Personalized Characterization of Natural BehaviorsElizabeth B. Torres*, Robert W. Isenhower, Jillian Nguyen, Caroline Whyatt, John I. Nurnberger, Jorge V. Jose, Steven M. Silverstein, Thomas V. Papathomas, Jacob Sage and Jonathan Cole

March 07, 2016

Most viewed (historic)

Neurology

