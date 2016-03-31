Over 5M monthly article views and downloads

Frontiers | Science News

Each month, the Frontiers platform sees over 5 million article views and downloads – and that number is continuously growing.

A few more of our recent stats include:

  • 75 million article views and 21 million article downloads for Frontiers Research Topics submitted to date.

  • 55 open access journals

  • 430 specialties represented

  • 43,000 articles published

  • 85 days average review time

Being born digital and building our innovative technology in-house has enabled Frontiers to help your research reach a broader audience quickly. In fact, a recent analysis shows that Frontiers journals have become the largest and most-cited in their fields within a few years. See full analysis.

March 31, 2016

