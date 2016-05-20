Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – May 20, 2016

Inside Higher Education

The case for open review

The Guardian

Think academic publishers are greedy? Do your research

Inside Higher Education

Portable journal acceptance?

Wired

A reboot of the legendary physics site arxiv could shape open science

Harvard Business Review

Research: the biggest culture gaps are within countries, not between them

Five Thirty Eight

Even psychologists respond to meaningless rewards

Science Magazine

‘Brexit’ would hit U.K. research hard, report says

The Guardian

Brexit would threaten world-class British research, major report warns

NIH

Open Science Prize announces six team finalists in first phase of competition

Inside Higher Education

Publicity-shy academics

Slate

Scientists are punnier than you think

Tech World

Google, Facebook, IBM and Microsoft launch open artificial intelligence API: How open access to artificial intelligence changes everything

Nature

US law could increase postdoc pay — and shake up research system

Swissinfo

Around 40% of Swiss research is open access

Research Information

Getting noticed in an open access world

Harvard Business Review

Science Magazine

Use our infographics to explore the rise of the urban planet

Android Police

Google’s new science journal app is a science nerd’s dream, be it your kid or the kid within you

