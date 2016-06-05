Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Immunology articles in May 2016

Toll-Like Receptor 2 Mediates In Vivo Pro- and Anti-inflammatory Effects of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis and Modulates Autoimmune EncephalomyelitisAlessia Piermattei, Giuseppe Migliara, Gabriele Di Sante, Maria Foti, Soren Bohos Hayrabedyan, Angela Papagna, Maria Concetta Geloso, Maddalena Corbi, Mariagrazia Valentini, Alessandro Sgambato, Giovanni Delogu, Gabriela Constantin and Francesco Ria*

A Subset of Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia Has Leukemia Cells Characterized by Chemokine Responsiveness and Altered Expression of Transcriptional as well as Angiogenic RegulatorsAnnette K. Brenner*, Håkon Reikvam and Øystein Bruserud

CD4+ T-Cell-Independent Secondary Immune Responses to Pneumocystis PneumoniaNicholas M. de la Rua, Derrick R. Samuelson, Tysheena P. Charles, David A. Welsh and Judd E. Shellito*

Coupling of HIV-1 Antigen to the Selective Autophagy Receptor SQSTM1/p62 Promotes T-Cell-Mediated ImmunityAram Nikolai Andersen*, Ole Jørgen Landsverk, Anne Simonsen, Bjarne Bogen, Alexandre Corthay and Inger Øynebråten*

Mathematical Model Reveals the Role of Memory CD8 T Cell Populations in Recall Responses to InfluenzaVeronika I. Zarnitsyna*, Andreas Handel, Sean R. McMaster, Sarah L. Hayward, Jacob E. Kohlmeier, and Rustom Antia*

CD1c-Related DCs that Express CD207/Langerin, but Are Distinguishable from Langerhans Cells, Are Consistently Present in Human TonsilsAnne De Monte, Charles-Vivien Olivieri, Sébastien Vitale, Sonanda Bailleux, Laurent Castillo, Valérie Giordanengo, Janet L. Maryanski, Elodie Segura and Alain Doglio*

Relevance of HLA-DP/DQ and ICAM-1 SNPs among Ovarian Cancer PatientsAmany A. Ghazy* and Nour M. El-Etreby

Breaking Free of Control: How Conventional T Cells Overcome Regulatory T Cell SuppressionEmily R. Mercadante and Ulrike M. Lorenz*

mTOR Regulation of Lymphoid Cells in Immunity to PathogensRachael Keating and Maureen Ann McGargill*

Heterosubtypic T-Cell Immunity to Influenza in Humans: Challenges for Universal T-Cell Influenza VaccinesSaranya Sridhar*

June 05, 2016

