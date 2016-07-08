- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Psychology articles in June 2016
Anxiolytic Treatment Impairs Helping Behavior in RatsInbal Ben-Ami Bartal, Haozhe Shan, Nora M. R. Molasky, Teresa M. Murray, Jasper Z. Williams, Jean Decety and Peggy Mason*
The Dark Side of Top Level Sport: An Autobiographic Study of Depressive Experiences in Elite Sport PerformersHannah J. H. Newman, Karen L. Howells* and David Fletcher
Shared and Unique Risk Factors Underlying Mathematical Disability and Reading and Spelling DisabilityEsther M. Slot*, Sietske van Viersen, Elise H. de Bree and Evelyn H. Kroesbergen
Infants Prefer Female Body Phenotypes; Infant Girls Prefer They Have an Hourglass ShapeGerianne M. Alexander*, Laura B. Hawkins, Teresa Wilcox and Amy Hirshkowitz
Music As a Sacred Cue? Effects of Religious Music on Moral BehaviorMartin Lang*, Panagiotis Mitkidis, Radek Kundt, Aaron Nichols, Lenka Krajčíková and Dimitris Xygalatas
When Lying Feels the Right Thing to DoSophie Van Der Zee*, Ross Anderson and Ronald Poppe
Action Video Game Training for Healthy Adults: A Meta-Analytic StudyPing Wang, Han-Hui Liu, Xing-Ting Zhu, Tian Meng, Hui-Jie Li* and Xi-Nian Zuo
Studying Different Tasks of Implicit Learning across Multiple Test Sessions Conducted on the WebWerner Sævland* and Elisabeth Norman
Tuned In Emotion Regulation Program Using Music Listening: Effectiveness for Adolescents in Educational SettingsGenevieve A. Dingle*, Joseph Hodges, and Ashleigh Kunde
Deficits in the Mimicry of Facial Expressions in Parkinson’s DiseaseSteven R. Livingstone*, Esztella Vezer, Lucy M. McGarry, Anthony E. Lang and Frank A. Russo