Frontiers forms institutional agreement with Heidelberg University

Heidelberg University has established an institutional membership agreement with Frontiers as part of its Open Access Publishing Fund.

Publication fees / article processing charges for manuscripts submitted to Frontiers journals can be supported by Heidelberg University’s Open Access Publishing Fund according to the Fund’s funding conditions. A prerequisite for this financial support is an approved funding application, which Heidelberg University researchers can submit via the University’s web application form.

Please send this funding application before submitting your paper or at the latest at the time of submission. If there is no granted funding application, Heidelberg University will cancel the article from the University’s membership account and you will receive an individual invoice from Frontiers.

Only for articles processed in this way via the University’s Publishing Fund, Frontiers grants a 5% discount on the article processing charge as part of this agreement, which is in addition to any other discounts that may apply. Should the processing charge after application of these discounts exceed 2,000 EUR including taxes or you require any further information, please visit the publishing fund website or contact publikationsfonds@ub.uni-heidelberg.de.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

October 02, 2017

Related Content