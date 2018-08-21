Frontiers and the Friedrich-Schiller- Universität Jena form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena (Friedrich Schiller University Jena; FSU) has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Thuringian University and State Library (ThULB) serves as the research library for the Friedrich Schiller University Jena (FSU). Via the ThULB, the FSU supports its researchers in making their research more widely available including the possibility for eligible FSU authors to claim funding for covering article processing charges of open access articles.

As part of this support, the ThULB has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors of the FSU may publish in Frontiers journals with a streamlined invoicing process managed between Frontiers and the ThULB. For manuscripts approved for funding by the ThULB, Frontiers grants a 10 % discount on the publication fees for articles processed as part of this agreement.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the ThULB. Publication fees articles submitted to Frontiers journals can be supported by the ThULB’s open access publication fund according to the funding conditions. A prerequisite for this financial support is an approved funding application, which FSU researchers can submit via a web application form after acceptance of the publication.

According to the ThULB’s funding criteria, priority must be given to the management of available third-party funds. The ThULB will advance and pay the invoice in full and then – if third-party funds are available to you – contact the institution’s financial administration to draw down the third-party funds, depending on your exact affiliation. We will provide funds for the difference of the available third-party funds indicated by you proportionally up to an amount of 2,000 € incl. VAT. Any costs exceeding this amount must be paid by your institution’s cost center.

Should you require any further information, please visit the ThULB’s open access website or contact the ThULB’s open access team for eligibility guidance.

[updated for 2022]

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.