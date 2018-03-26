Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Physics launches new section: Nuclear Physics

Specialty Chief Editor Professor Laura Elisa Marcucci aims to promote collaboration and interaction among researchers working in this vital and vast research field.

— by Claudio Bogazzi

Frontiers in Physics is pleased to announce the launch of a new section, Nuclear Physics, led by Professor Laura Elisa Marcucci from the University of Pisa, Italy.

This new section welcomes articles reporting experimental or theoretical results on the following themes:

  • The nuclear interaction and its connection with quantum chromodynamics (QCD)

  • Nuclear structure and nuclear reactions

  • Hadronic physics and QCD

  • Relativistic heavy ion collisions

  • Nuclear astrophysics

Asked to highlight the benefits of Open Access for the nuclear physics community, Prof. Marcucci replied:

Laura Elisa Marcucci leads new section in Frontiers in Physics: Nuclear Physics

“I believe the community is entering in a phase where collaboration and sharing of results become crucial for advancing the field. The community is becoming more and more “global”, with researchers located in less traditional countries, such as China and India. An Open Access journal in nuclear physics is therefore crucial to allow everybody worldwide to access to key results.”

Additionally, she added that, “Nuclear Physics is a vital and vast research field, crucial for our understanding of many phenomena and of fundamental theories themselves. It is hard to find journals which cover the nuclear physics field as a whole. In this section, we hope to be able to cover most of the main aspects of this field, aiming to promote collaboration and interaction among different researchers.”

The Frontiers in Physics team welcomes her and looks forward to helping her develop and grow her section.

Frontiers in Physics newest section is now open for high-quality submissions and Research Topic proposals on experimental or theoretical studies in the field of Nuclear Physics.

Related Content

Post related info

March 26, 2018

ED

Emma Duncan

Post categories

Frontiers news

Top news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Physics

Journal news

Specialty Chief Editor

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content