Frontiers and the Netherlands Institute of Ecology form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Netherlands Institute of Ecology has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Netherlands Institute of Ecology (Nederlands Instituut voor Ecologie, NIOO-KNAW), associated with the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences, supports open access publishing by covering article-processing charges (APCs) for affiliated corresponding authors, publishing in any Frontiers journal.

As part of this support, eligible authors from the NIOO-KNAW can publish open access articles in any Frontiers journal at no charge to the author.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Netherlands Institute of Ecology (NIOO-KNAW)’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Netherlands Institute of Ecology Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible, or if you require any further details, please email the open access team at library@nioo.knaw.nl

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.