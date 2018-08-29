Frontiers | Science News

New article submission system for authors

Frontiers launches a seamless article submission system to help authors submit their manuscript even more quickly and efficiently.

The state-of-the-art Frontiers submission system introduces a range of new features:

  • Quick and easy journal selection

  • Relevant journal and editorial board information

  • Figure preview

  • Guidance tips

  • Automatic save

Most importantly, as an author you need to be able to identify and select the correct journal to submit your manuscript to. Our new morphing search now sorts matching journals instantaneously. Information about the matching journals, their scope and editorial boards is also provided, to ensure you can make an accurate selection.

In addition, this new and improved platform makes it easier to add your personal information, review your files and select Associate Editors — with everything saved automatically and guidance tips provided along the way.

All Frontiers platform features are built in-house — based on extensive analysis and feedback from our community of authors, editors and reviewers. This intuitive platform provides you with speed and efficiency, allowing you to spend less time submitting manuscripts and more time doing research.

This is the first set of new features and enhancements in the submission process, with many more still to come. Take a quick look now!

Related Content

Post related info

August 29, 2018

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Featured news

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Academic publishing

Scholarly publishing

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content