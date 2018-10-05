Frontiers | Science News

University of Helsinki and Frontiers form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Helsinki has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University of Helsinki (Helsingin yliopisto; UH) will be covering Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University, including HU Central Hospital, in any of the Frontiers journals.

This agreement will further encourage UH authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University of Helsinki’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Helsinki University Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Open Access: Guide for researchers or email hulib-apc@helsinki.fi

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.

Related Content

Post related info

October 05, 2018

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content