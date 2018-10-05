University of Helsinki and Frontiers form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Helsinki has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University of Helsinki (Helsingin yliopisto; UH) will be covering Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University, including HU Central Hospital, in any of the Frontiers journals.

This agreement will further encourage UH authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University of Helsinki’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Helsinki University Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Open Access: Guide for researchers or email hulib-apc@helsinki.fi

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.