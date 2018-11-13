Frontiers and the Mid Sweden University form open access publishing agreement

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

Under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, the Mid Sweden University (Mittuniversitetet) will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of the Mid Sweden University.

Eligible authors will benefit from streamlined submission and invoicing processes, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Mid Sweden University Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Under this agreement, the Library will receive a discount of 10% on any article covered.

With the Mid Sweden University joining the framework agreement, authors will be further encouraged to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Mid Sweden University’ as the institutional payer in the Payment and Funding Information section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Mid Sweden University Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Mid Sweden University Library at publicering@miun.se

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.