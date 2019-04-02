Frontiers | Science News

MIT and Frontiers form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Frontiers have formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the MIT Libraries has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, MIT-affiliated corresponding authors will benefit from a 15% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.

The discount will be automatically applied if MIT-affiliated corresponding authors submit manuscripts with an MIT institutional email address. If they submit via another email domain, but they indicate MIT as the affiliation on the paper, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the MIT Libraries.

We hope that this agreement will further encourage MIT authors to publish open access, while reducing costs.

For more information on this agreement, please email scholarlypub@mit.edu.

For background information see also:

https://open-access.mit.edu

http://intheopen.net/2016/03/what-organic-food-shopping-can-tell-us-about-transforming-the-scholarly-communications-system

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

April 02, 2019

institutionalagreements

Frontiers news

Open Access publishing agreements

