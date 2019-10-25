Frontiers | Science News

Research Topics open for submissions – October 2019

© Shutterstock 2019

Research Topics are peer-reviewed article collections, uniting the world’s leading experts around the hottest topics. Many Research Topics are multidisciplinary so papers can be submitted to any participating journal.

Open for submissions:

Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence | Frontiers in Big DataReimagining Health Systems: leveraging AI/ML for Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)Edited by Alain B Labrique, Wojciech Samek, Valérie D'Acremont, Richard Ribon Fletcher

Frontiers in Ecology and EvolutionAdvances in Reconstructing Biotic and Abiotic Interactions in Forest EcosystemsEdited by Hubert Morin, Miguel Montoro Girona, Olivier Blarquez, Tuomas Aakala, Hugo Asselin

Frontiers in MicrobiologyRole Of Small Colony Variants (SCVs) And Persisters In Staphylococcus aureus Pathogenesis And Development Of Therapeutic ApproachesEdited by Maria Soledad Ramirez, Ying Zhang, Lorena Tuchscherr

Frontiers in Neurology| Frontiers in ImmunologyCorticospinal Excitability in Patients with Multiple SclerosisEdited by Samar S. Ayache, Ulrich Palm, Moussa Antoine Chalah

Frontiers in NeuroscienceSpring Hippocampal Research Conference and BeyondEdited by Jochen C Meier, Steven James Mennerick, Lisa Topolnik, Mariangela Chisari, Akiva Cohen, James Ainge

Frontiers in Oncology | Frontiers in Cell and Developmental BiologyCell Signaling Mediating Critical Radiation ResponsesEdited by Carsten Herskind, Mary Helen Barcellos-Hoff

Frontiers in Physiology | Frontiers in Sports and Active LivingThe Stretch-shortening Cycle of Active Muscle and Muscle-tendon Complex: What, Why and How It Increases Muscle Performance?Edited by Wolfgang Seiberl, Daniel Hahn, Geoffrey A. Power, Jared R Fletcher, Tobias Siebert

Frontiers in Plant ScienceMobile Elements and Plant Genome Evolution, Comparative Analyzes and Computational ToolsEdited by Ruslan Kalendar, Francois Sabot, Fernando Rodriguez, Karine Alix, Lucia Natali, Gennady I. Karlov

Frontiers in PsychologyFrom West to East: Recent Advances in Psychometrics and Psychological Instruments in AsiaEdited by Mengcheng Wang, Yiyun Shou, Joseph Wu, Hui-Fang Chen, Cheng-Ta Yang, Kazuhisa Takemura

Frontiers in Robotics and AI | Frontiers in Psychology | Frontiers in Computer Science | Frontiers in NeuroroboticsEnriching Social Awareness in Artificial Agents: Advances in Physiological and Behavioural Signal ProcessingEdited by Maryam Alimardani, Salvatore Maria Anzalone, Kazuo Hiraki

See all Research Topics

Shape the future of your field by becoming the Guest Editor of your own special issue. Benefit from increased impact and discoverability, a dedicated platform and support team, and rigorous peer review for every paper.

Learn more about Frontiers Research Topics or submit your idea

Related Content

Post related info

October 25, 2019

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Research topics

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content