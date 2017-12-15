- Science News
- Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Microbiology
Microbiology highlights
2017 has been another exciting year for Frontiers in Microbiology — the 3rd-most cited of all journals in the category of Microbiology, with an Impact Factor of 4.076.
We are delighted to welcome 990 new editors on the editorial board this year. With a nearly 30% increase in article submissions, these dedicated experts help maintain our quick publication times while ensuring a thorough peer-review process.
2017 figures* for the journal include:
2,400+ published articles from 14,000+ authors
More than 8 million new article views
More than 1.8 million new article downloads
4,977 editors
Thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors for these fantastic achievements, and here’s to an even more exciting 2018.
Top research in 2017
See some of our hottest 2017 content from different specialties — the very latest discoveries and insights on the microorganisms in your gut, antibiotic resistance, how growing in the International Space Station affects bacteria, and much more.
Hottest Research Topics
Bifidobacteria and their role in the human gut microbiota
Genetics of acquired antimicrobial resistance in animal and zoonotic pathogens
Microbiology of the rapidly changing polar environments
Microorganisms, pesticides, antibiotics, and organic pollutants: exploring the interactions and biotechnological applications
Three of the ten Research Topics finalists in the 2017 Spotlight Award were also published in Frontiers in Microbiology:
Top article picks
Personalization of the microbiota of donor human milk with mother’s own milk
Mining the volatilomes of plant-associated microbiota for new biocontrol solutions
Phenotypic changes exhibited by E. coli cultured in space
Soil microbiome is more heterogeneous in organic than in conventional farming system
Toward a metagenomic understanding on the bacterial composition and resistome in Hong Kong banknotes
Beneficial microorganisms for corals (BMC): proposed mechanisms for coral health and resilience
A new approach to modify plant microbiomes and traits by introducing beneficial bacteria at flowering into progeny seeds
Advances in developing therapies to combat Zika virus: current knowledge and future perspectives
Antifungal therapy: new advances in the understanding and treatment of mycosis
Real-time assessment of Staphylococcus aureus biofilm disruption by phage-derived proteins
∗ To 30 November