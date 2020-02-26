Frontiers and the Norwegian Research Centre form open access publishing agreement

The Norwegian Research Centre AS (NORCE) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, NORCE will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, NORCE will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with NORCE.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_Norwegian Research Centre (NORCE)’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with NORCE, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by NORCE upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact bibliotek@norceresearch.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.