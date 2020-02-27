Frontiers and NILU – Norwegian Institute for Air Research form open access publishing agreement

NILU – Norwegian Institute for Air Research (NILU – Norsk institutt for luftforskning) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, NILU – Norwegian Institute for Air Research will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, NILU – Norwegian Institute for Air Research will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with NILU – Norwegian Institute for Air Research.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_NILU – Norwegian Institute for Air Research’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with NILU – Norwegian Institute for Air Research, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by NILU – Norwegian Institute for Air Research upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact hha@nilu.no at the library.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.