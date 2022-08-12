- Science News
- eBooks
- Frontiers ebook releases: August 2022
Frontiers ebook releases: August 2022
Download the top ebook releases from this month, including the special issues on the high risk of Covid-19 related complications in people with diabetes, investigating the sperm mechanisms of formation and function, translational advances in neurodegenerative dementias, new decision-making tools for digital agriculture, AI for healthcare delivery during the pandemic and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.
See all ebooks
Shape the future of your field -- and publish your own ebook -- by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.