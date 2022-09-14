Frontiers ebook releases: September 2022

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including the special issues on recent developments in food spoilage and shelf life, the psychological and physiological benefits of the arts, a comprehensive study of cryptocurrency transaction networks, the role of milk in nutrition across the lifespan, the latest on water-related natural disasters in mountainous areas and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field -- and publish your own ebook -- by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.