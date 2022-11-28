University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Update (30/12/2023)

Please note that the partnership referenced in the previous announcement has since been amicably concluded, effective as of 15/12/2023.

Original announcement (01/07/2022)

The University Libraries at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, UNC Libraries are piloting an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. Under the terms of the agreement, eligible authors from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author.

This agreement will further encourage University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit the institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for authors

To be eligible, a publication’s corresponding author must be affiliated with The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

If you are a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researcher, please select University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with UNC Libraries. If confirmed and funding remains available, the APC will be paid by UNC Libraries upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or to learn more, please contact UNC Libraries at OAPublishing@unc.edu.