University of York forms publishing agreement with Frontiers – JISC national open access deal 

Update (01/11/2024)

Please note that this partnership has since been terminated, and the terms outlined in the announcement below are no longer in effect.

Original announcement (15/03/2023)

We would like to announce that the University of York has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

This institutional agreement means that eligible University of York researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount.

The University of York Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of York researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available to read and reuse. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a University of York researcher, please select the University of York in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University of York upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of York open access page or contact lib-open-research@york.ac.uk.