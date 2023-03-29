East Carolina University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

East Carolina University has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. This institutional agreement means that eligible researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at 50% cost to them and with a simplified process.

The university library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage East Carolina University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for researchers

If you are an East Carolina University researcher, please select East Carolina University in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, 50% of the APC will be paid by the library upon acceptance. You will receive an invoice from Frontiers for the remaining 50%.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit East Carolina University’s open access page or contact scholarlycomm@ecu.edu.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library