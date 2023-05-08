Frontiers ebook releases: May 2023

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including work on the biodiversity of the Philippine Seas, new insights into understanding emerging and reemerging viruses, findings on how big data can be used in health care applications, and research on what effects space flight has on human brains. All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field -- and publish your own ebook -- by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.