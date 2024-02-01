Frontiers institutional partnerships update – winter 2024

Image: Shutterstock

Happy new year from the institutional partnerships team

As we step into a new year, Frontiers’ institutional partnerships team is happy to commemorate a significant milestone — a decade of dedicated teamwork, innovation, and shared success. Our collaborative efforts have flourished, fostering a vibrant community of like-minded institutions committed to making science open.

We closed last year with several new partner agreements that will elevate our collective endeavors, including the launch of three flat-fee partnerships with the University of California, University of Kansas, and the German National Library of Medicine (ZB MED). This innovative approach simplifies the partnership for institutions and the submission process for researchers, offering a straightforward and cost-effective solution.

Our collaborative partnerships bring fresh perspectives, diverse expertise, and innovative solutions to our community. From cutting-edge technologies to progressive strategies, Frontiers’ institutional agreements reflect our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends. Together, we will continue to forge meaningful connections and push the boundaries of open access publishing.

ZB MED and open access publisher Frontiers signed on 12 December 2023 a National Open Access Publishing Agreement for Germany. From left to right: Ronald Buitenhuis (head of institutional partnerships of Frontiers and lead negotiator on behalf of Frontiers), Petra Labriga (head of strategic licence management of ZB MED and lead negotiator on behalf of ZB MED), Dr Franck Vazquez (director of partnerships of Frontiers), Prof Dr Rebholz-Schuhmann (scientific director of ZB MED), Lea Schindler (licensing assistance, strategic license management of ZB MED), Frank Hellwig (institutional partnerships development manager of Frontiers and co-negotiator on behalf of Frontiers), Jonathan Lehmann (manager consortium licenses of ZB MED). Photo credit: Petra Kneib

New partnership announcements

Frontiers and German Library Consortium announce industry first ‘Transformed Agreement’: this landmark agreement allows researchers at 900 institutions unlimited publishing in Frontiers journals, removing the burden of individual APCs from researchers. The initiative champions open access to scientific research, and will provide long term budget security for institutions. Read more.

Frontiers and the University of Kansas announce ‘flat-fee’ publishing partnership: this is Frontiers’ second ‘flat-fee’ agreement in North America and enables corresponding authors affiliated with the University of Kansas’ Lawrence and Edwards campuses to receive unlimited publishing across all 223 Frontiers journals without charge to the researcher. Read more.

We have also welcomed several new partnerships, including RPTU (Kaiserslautern-Landau), International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), Università degli Studi dell'Insubria, FernUniversität in Hagen, Freiberg University of Mining and Technology (TU Bergakademie Freiberg), Max Rubner Institute, Federal Research Institute for Nutrition and Food, Deutsches Rheuma-Forschungszentrum - Ein Institut der Leibniz-Gemeinschaft (DRFZ), Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (HAW) and the Karlsruhe University of Education.

Events news

The Charleston Library Conference has become one of the defining moments of our annual events calendar, and a real anchor point for our community. This year’s conference did not disappoint. Read more.

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) marked a critical moment for global transformative climate action as world leaders negotiated and agreed action on how to tackle climate change, limit emissions, and halt global warming. Read more.

At COP28, Frontiers and the Frontiers Research Foundation organized several complementary panel sessions around open science and pathways towards innovative, sustainable solutions and actions featuring prominent experts and decision makers from policy, academia, and industry. Read more.

Follow Frontiers’ co-founder, Prof. Henry Markam’s discussion on ’Open science for inclusive and transformative climate and sustainability innovation.’ Watch now.

Hear from our Chief Executive Editor, Fred Fenter, at COP28 on ’Pathways to a Sustainable Earth: Unlocking Solutions through Transformational Science.’ Watch now.

Catch up on other news from Frontiers

The Frontiers Research Foundation launches the Open Science Charter calling upon governments, research institutions and funders, the scientific community, and citizens everywhere to support mandatory open access to all publicly funded scientific knowledge by 2030.

In 2023 we worked more closely with our research communities than ever before and fortified our strong quality foundations even further. As the year draws to a close, I’d like to reflect on some of our key insights and developments – as we remain committed to our mission and leading the full transition to open access.

In September, the European Parliament Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) published a draft report on academic freedom in the European Union. Frontiers welcomed the recommendations put forward. Recently, an amended version of the report was adopted. More on the Frontiers’ statement.

Frontiers' publishing program was developed 20 years ago in anticipation of the evolving publishing needs of 21st century science. We recognized the need to bring together mission, tradition, quality, and innovation to scientific publishing to empower research communities to direct and shape scientific publishing. Read more about our Research Topics program.

Frontiers is piloting a new program to recognize its editors and reviewers for their contribution to the peer review process. The program has been developed using input from more than 600 researchers. It is initially being trialed across four journals: Frontiers in Marine Science, Frontiers in Immunology, Frontiers in Pharmacology, and Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Could your institution partner with Frontiers?

More than 700 institutions across the world already collaborate with Frontiers in this way. To set up an institutional partnership with Frontiers, or if you require more information, please visit our website or contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org.

If you want to recommend Frontiers' institutional plans to your librarian, please complete this form.

Other collaborations at Frontiers

Did you know Frontiers also forms partnerships with societies, launching new titles or transitioning existing journals to gold open access? Societies retain complete ownership of their journals while receiving support from a professional team, including a dedicated journal manager. Find the full list of our publishing partners.

For more information about Frontiers’ publishing partnerships visit our website or read the team’s latest update.