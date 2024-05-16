Frontiers institutional partnerships update – spring 2024

Building a better open access future, together

The Frontiers institutional partnerships team is on a mission to transform the scholarly communication landscape, and we can't do it without you. We partner with institutions and researchers to break down barriers and unlock the full potential of open access. Here's how:

We work with partners to understand your unique challenges . Through active engagement and feedback, we identify areas for improvement and develop solutions that address your specific needs.

We don't just react, we anticipate. By attending industry events and listening to the academic community, we stay ahead of the curve, developing tools and services that meet the evolving needs of researchers and librarians.

Our goal is simple: to make scholarly resources more accessible and usable for everyone. By working together, we can drive positive change and advance the goals of open access.

As the open access ecosystem continues to evolve, we remain dedicated to fostering a more sustainable and equitable future for scientific communication. By working together, we can ensure that the latest scientific breakthroughs are not only freely accessible to all, but also discoverable and impactful, accelerating scientific progress for the benefit of society.

New partnership announcements

We have welcomed new partnerships under the transformed flat fee framework, including:

And several partnerships under our other institutional models:

Missed out on our last update and want to know more about our new flat fee agreements? Check out our announcements:

For more details about our open access institutional agreements, contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org.

Events news

We've been hitting the road and connecting with the academic community at key industry events.

Our team was represented at the Convegno delle Stelline (20-21 March) where we hosted a collaborative workshop focused on the evolving role of academic libraries in the digital age. This workshop offered academic librarians and Frontiers the chance to discuss ways to collaborate and co-create solutions for increasing readership and enabling access to quality data in the digital world.

We also got the chance to catch up with partners and industry leaders at this year’s UKSG conference (8-10 April). While the potential for wider research dissemination is undeniable, librarians are facing a complex set of challenges. Tight budgets, the gradual pace of change, and concerns about long-term economic sustainability are all pressing issues. However, the discussions also highlighted the ingenuity and collaboration within the library community, leaving us optimistic about navigating these challenges and ultimately realizing the full potential of open access.

Looking ahead, we can't wait to see you at CONUL , BiblioCon , and LIBER in the upcoming months.

Could your institution partner with Frontiers?

More than 700 institutions across the world already collaborate with Frontiers in this way. To set up an institutional partnership with Frontiers, or if you require more information, please visit our website or contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org.

If you want to recommend Frontiers' institutional plans to your librarian, please complete this form .

Other collaborations at Frontiers

Did you know Frontiers also forms partnerships with societies, launching new titles or transitioning existing journals to gold open access? Societies retain complete ownership of their journals while receiving support from a professional team, including a dedicated journal manager. Find the full list of our publishing partners.

For more information about Frontiers’ publishing partnerships, visit our website.