maria g. corradini
University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Community Reviewer
Food Biotechnology
University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Community Reviewer
Food Biotechnology
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Food Safety and Quality Control
Islamic University of Science and Technology
Awantipora, India
Community Reviewer
Food Biotechnology
Autonomous University of Chihuahua
Chihuahua, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Food Biotechnology
Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Food Biotechnology
National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T)
Thanjavur, India
Community Reviewer
Food Biotechnology
Catholic University of Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Food Packaging and Preservation
University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Community Reviewer
Food Packaging and Preservation
School of Engineering and Sciences, Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM)
Monterrey, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Food Biotechnology
Dalhousie University
Halifax, Canada
Community Reviewer
Food Process Design and Engineering
Mohamed Premier University
Oujda, Morocco
Community Reviewer
Food Biotechnology
Uva Wellassa University
Badulla, Sri Lanka
Community Reviewer
Food Safety and Quality Control
University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Food Packaging and Preservation
University of Greenwich
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Food Process Design and Engineering
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Community Reviewer
Food Process Design and Engineering
German Institute of Food Technologies
Quakenbrück, Germany
Community Reviewer
Food Process Design and Engineering