Scope

The Food and Soft Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the molecular structure and properties of food materials.

Led by Prof. Thomas Vilgis from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, the Food and Soft Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of food science and soft matter, which connect fundamental principles with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

food colloids and dispersions

food fluids

food gels

food micro, nano, multiple emulsions and foams

food structure and structuring

hydrocolloids

interfaces driven food systems

intestinal passage, structural and chemical changes

machine and deep learning methods for better understanding foods

molecular food design

oil bodies, oleosomes

oil structuring

oral processing, breakdown of foods, flavor release

phase transitions in food systems

plant-based foods, future foods

polysaccharides, exopolysaccharides

proteins, starches, oils

structure-process-property relationships

texture, rheology, tribology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular aspects and properties of food materials, as well as their practical applications in food science and soft matter.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 2: Zero Hunger and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food science and soft matter to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.