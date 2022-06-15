Scope

The Food Biotechnology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of biological systems and organisms in food production and processing.

Led by Dr. Rosane Schwan from Universidade Federal de Lavras, the Food Biotechnology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of food biotechnology, which aim to enhance the development of innovative food products and processes while ensuring high nutritional value and sustainability.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

food bioactives (extraction, encapsulation techniques) and food bioavailability vs bioaccessibility

food bioengineering and processing, food additives and supplements

food fermentation and applied enzymology in plant, animal, microorganisms, aquaculture, and industrial applications

food quality control and management: foodomics, safety (toxicology, adulteration), and security

food waste management: innovative procedures, processing, and valorization

new plant and animal breeding technologies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of food biotechnology, focusing on the improvement of food products, processes, and sustainability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the food biotechnology, food bioactives, food bioengineering and processing, food fermentation and applied enzymology, food quality control and management, food waste management, and new plant and animal breeding technologies in SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Food Biotechnology section does not consider studies dealing with food control, such as food chemistry or food microbiology, as these topics are already covered within the in-scope areas of food quality control and management. Additionally, submissions focused on environmental, plant, animal, and veterinary sciences without a direct connection to food biotechnology are outside the section's scope. Furthermore, research on material science or component analysis without a foundation in food systems is not considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food biotechnology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.