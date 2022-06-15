Scope

The Food Characterization section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring various dimensions of food properties and their impact on human health and the environment.

Led by Dr. Isabel Sousa from the Higher Institute of Agronomy, University of Lisbon, the Food Characterization section welcomes submissions in the various domains of food science and technology, which connect the understanding of food properties to their practical applications and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural, non-Western, and environmental contexts, to address the challenge of sustainably feeding an estimated 10 billion people by mid-century.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization of foods focused on one or more dimensions of food characterization

characterization of foods with low animal components to smooth the transition into plant-based sustainable foods

characterization of major by-products from the food industry and perspectives of applications back to the food value chain

characterization of new sources of food

characterization of plant-based foods alternative to animal-based foods

characterization of traditional foods and their major characteristics

characterization of underutilized food ingredients and some applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of food characterization, including their chemical, nutritional, structural, physiological, and sensory properties, as well as their impact on human health and the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the food characterization, sustainable food production, human health, and environmental impact in alignment with SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Food Characterization section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on food preservation techniques, as these topics fall outside the scope of our section, which is dedicated to the analysis and understanding of food properties and composition. However, we do welcome submissions that explore the impact of preservation techniques on food properties, as long as the primary focus remains on food characterization and its implications for human health and the environment.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.