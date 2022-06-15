Scope

The Food Packaging and Preservation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing preservation techniques and food packaging methods to extend the storage life of foods.

Led by Prof. Noemi Zaritzky from the National University of La Plata, the Food Packaging and Preservation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of food science, technology, and engineering, which connect the fields of preservation and packaging to enhance food storage and shelf life.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antimicrobial food packaging systems

application of nano-scale materials in food packaging

bio-plastics for food, biodegradable materials

biodegradable and compostable packaging

edible coatings

effect of packaging on food storage life

food packaging material development and its application on food systems

hurdle technologies

interactions between packaging and food

intelligent and active food packaging

microencapsulation

migration from packaging materials

modified atmosphere packaging systems

physical and chemical properties of food packaging materials

physical methods of preservation: drying, freezing, cooling, thermal treatments, freeze drying, microwave, ohmic heating, UV radiation, irradiation, etc.

polymer, glass, metal, and paper packaging systems

recycling of food packaging materials

stability of packaged food during storage, handling, and transportation

vacuum, gas, aseptic, and sterile packaging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the preservation techniques and packaging technologies that contribute to extending the storage life of foods.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the food packaging and preservation, antimicrobial food packaging systems, nano-scale materials in food packaging, biodegradable materials, edible coatings, food storage life, hurdle technologies, intelligent and active food packaging, microencapsulation, modified atmosphere packaging systems, physical and chemical properties of food packaging materials, physical methods of preservation, recycling of food packaging materials, and stability of packaged food during storage, handling, and transportation (SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13: Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.