Scope

The Food Process Design and Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of food processing, engineering, and technology.

Led by Dr. Tatiana Koutchma from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), the Food Process Design and Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of food process engineering, which connect scientific insights with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in mathematical modeling, process calculations, and data handling

cooling novel technologies

emerging technologies (3D printing) or emerging methods of food processing

energy and material reduction technologies

essential processing attributes and structure of foods

food production and operations

manufacturing, processing operations, and quality of ethnic foods

mechanical, mass, and heat transfer processes

policy impacts of food processing and engineering: health, quality, and safety

process development, validation, and control

thermal, mild thermal, nonthermal, and cooling novel technologies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, technology, and product advances in food processing and engineering.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the food process design and engineering, focusing on sustainable food production, energy and material reduction technologies, and ensuring food safety and quality, in alignment with SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food process engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.