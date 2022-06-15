Scope

The Colloidal Materials and Interfaces section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of colloid and interface science.

Led by Professor Tierui Zhang from Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry (TIPC) and Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the Colloidal Materials and Interfaces section welcomes submissions in various domains of colloid and interface science, which connect fundamental concepts with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biointerfaces, biocolloids, biofilms, and biomembranes

colloidal nanostructures, micro-mesoporous materials and core-shell structures

colloidal soft matter, membranes, coatings, films, gels, and foams

colloidal solutions, self-assembly, surfactant and polymer mesophases

interfacial processes, adsorption, capillarity, wetting, and microfluidics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, assembly, properties, and functions of colloidal materials and the processes of various interfaces.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of colloid and interface science, colloidal solutions, self-assembly, surfactant and polymer mesophases, colloidal soft matter, membranes, coatings, films, gels, and foams, colloidal nanostructures, micro-mesoporous materials and core-shell structures, interfacial processes, adsorption, capillarity, wetting, and microfluidics, biointerfaces, biocolloids, biofilms, and biomembranes, and SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 14 (Life Below Water).

The Colloidal Materials and Interfaces section does not consider studies that only make routine use of, or minor extensions to well-established methodologies, such as fitting adsorption data to common isotherm models.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of colloid and interface science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.