Scope

The Computational Materials Science section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research focused on advancing computational and theoretical approaches in materials science and engineering.

Led by Professor Marco Govoni from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, the Computational Materials Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of materials science, which connect diverse methodologies and applications to enhance understanding of material behavior, properties, and phenomena at different structural scales.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ab initio and semi-empirical methods

ab initio dynamics

computer-aided molecular design and modeling

density functional theory (DFT) (including time-dependent DFT and DFT-Tight Binding-based methods)

finite Element Methods (FEM) applied to materials

force field/molecular mechanics methods

macromolecular structure prediction and dynamics

machine learning applied to materials design and/or materials characterizations

molecular dynamics (ab initio, classical and reactive)

new algorithms and/or methods to address materials’s properties

new methodologies and/or simulation protocols

QM/MM approaches

quantum dynamics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of computational methods, prediction of structure-property relationships for new materials, and novel insights into material behavior and properties.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Computational Materials Science section does not consider work focusing solely on experimental aspects or the mechanical responses of materials without a significant computational component. Studies unrelated to computational modeling, simulation, and analysis of materials are also out of the journal scope. Fields such as clinical research, product efficacy, and sociological aspects are also beyond the scope of this section. However, submissions that integrate computational methods with experimental data to provide novel insights into material behavior and properties are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of materials science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.