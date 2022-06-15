Scope

The Energy Materials section is committed to publishing innovative research focusing on the development and application of materials for sustainable energy solutions.

Under the guidance of Professor Liming Dai from the University of New South Wales, and Professor Jinghua Guo from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the Energy Materials section encourages submissions that span various domains within the field of energy materials, connecting fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

batteries and supercapacitors

carbon capture, storage, and utilization

electrocatalysis and electrocatalysts for energy conversion and storage

energy materials science and engineering

flexible, self-powered, and integrated energy devices/systems

fuel cells

hydrogen production and storage

materials for renewable energy and energy-chemical conversion

organic and inorganic photovoltaics

photocatalysis and photocatalysts for water splitting

thermochemical, piezoelectric, and thermoelectric materials and devices

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the chemistry involved in material production, as well as the novel properties or applications of the materials produced.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and application of materials for sustainable energy solutions and energy-chemical conversion for emission control.

The Energy Materials section does not consider studies solely concentrating on the application of well-known materials, policy work, or general mechanical engineering. However, material science and engineering related to energy applications are within the scope of this specialized section, as they contribute to the development and application of materials for sustainable energy solutions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Energy Materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.