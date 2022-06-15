Scope

The Metamaterials section is committed to publishing research centered on the study and application of metamaterials in various scientific and engineering fields.

Under the guidance of Professor Huanyang Chen from Xiamen University, the Metamaterials section encourages submissions in numerous domains of metamaterials science, which serve to connect the understanding and application of these materials in diverse contexts.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

acoustic metamaterials

artificial intelligence in metamaterials

effective medium theory

elastic metamaterials

electromagnetic and optical metamaterials

hydrodynamic metamaterials

metasurfaces

non-Hermitian metamaterials

nonlinear metamaterials

plasmonics

thermal metamaterials

topological photonics or acoustics

transformation optics

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the specific aspects of metamaterials science and applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Metamaterials section does not consider fields of study unrelated to the physics, design, fabrication, and characterization of metamaterials, as well as their applications in various domains. However, studies that focus on the unique properties and potential uses of metamaterials in the context of industry, innovation, and infrastructure are encouraged and deemed suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Metamaterials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.